Jamaica 2, Canada 1 | 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup Match Recap

For the first time at the CONCACAF Gold Cup, Canada found themselves playing from behind. For the first time at the CONCACAF Gold Cup, Canada tasted defeat.

Jamaica knocked the Canadians out of the Gold Cup with a 2-1 quarterfinals victory at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Thursday night. Canada fell behind 2-0 early in the second half after Romario Williams struck from distance, but a pretty goal from David Junior Hoilett shortly after the hour-mark gave the North American nation a shot at pulling off a comeback.

Thanks to some solid goalkeeping from Andre Blake, that never happened as the Jamaicans held on for the victory that gave them a second straight semifinals berth.

Goals

6' – JAM – Shaun Francis

50' – JAM – Romario Williams

61' – CAN – David Junior Hoilett

Lineups

Jamaica (4-4-2, left to right): #1 Andre Blake – #20 Kemar Lawrence, #21 Jermaine Taylor, #3 Damion Lowe, #5 Alvas Powell – #20 Shaun Francis (67', #11 Cory Burke), #15 Je-Vaughn Watson, #17 Kevon Lambert (89', #12 Michael Binns), #18 Owayne Gordon – #10 Darren Mattocks, #22 Romario Williams (81', #4 Ladale Richie)

Canada (4-3-3, left to right): #18 Milan Borjan – #17 Marcel de Jong, #19 Steven Vitoria (56', #3 Manjrekar James), #5 Dejan Jakovic, #23 Michael Petrasso – #6 Samuel Piette, #7 Russell Teibert, #8 Scott Arfield – #12 Alphonso Davies (82', #16 Anthony Jackson-Hamel), #24 Cyle Larin (56', #9 Lucas Cavallini), #10 David Junior Hoilett

