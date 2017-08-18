Did Ignacio Piatti ask for more money with his goal celebration?

It may have been intentional or coincidental, but Ignacio Piatti sure picked an interesting way to celebrate his stunning curler on Wednesday.

Piatti led the Impact in their impressive 3-0 win over the Chicago Fire with a brace, and he celebrated the second goal by putting his hands behind his ears. While most observers might not see that as a big deal, there is a history in Piatti's native Argentina behind the celebration.

Juan Roman Riquelme, one of Argentina's all-time great playmakers, once famously did the celebration while playing for Boca Juniors. Riquelme was in the midst of contract negotiations with the South American powerhouse, and the gesture was done as a way of telling the club's front office to open its ears to his claims for more money.

Interestingly, Piatti revealed late last month that he is in negotiations with Montreal over a new deal. Piatti only has one year deal on his current contract.

"The idea is to stay one or two more years with Montreal," Piatti told FutbolMLS in July. "We are in discussions over a contract, and then the plan is to return to Argentina. I'll be 34-years-old then, and I'll go to San Lorenzo or another Argentinian club and finish my career there."

However, he revealed after Wednesday's game that 2017 might be his last season in Montreal.

If Piatti was indeed asking for more money with his goal celebration, he would not be the first in MLS to do so. Dwayne De Rosario once did a gesture of signing a check, and Eddie Johnson rubbed his fingers to say, 'Show me the money.'