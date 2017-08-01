Ignacio Piatti reveals contract talks for extension with Montreal Impact

Ignacio Piatti has only one year remaining on his current deal with the Montreal Impact, but does not have plans to leave.

At least not yet, anyway.

Piatti revealed to FutbolMLS this week that he is currently in talks with the Impact over a new deal that would keep him in Montreal for a little while longer. The skillful playmaker said he does foresee himself heading back to his native Argentina in another couple years or so to finish out his playing days, but wants to remain with the Impact for now.

"The idea is to stay one or two more years with Montreal," Piatti told FutbolMLS. "We are in discussions over a contract, and then the plan is to return to Argentina. I'll be 34-years-old then, and I'll go to San Lorenzo or another Argentinian club and finish my career there."

Piatti, 32, has been a stud since joining the Impact in 2014. He has amassed 38 goals and 18 assists in regular-season play since then, and has recorded eight tallies and dished out three helpers this year.

The Argentine is one of the MLS players in Chicago right now preparing for Wednesday's All-Star Game bout with Spanish powerhouse Real Madrid (8:30 pm ET | FS1, Univision; TVAS, TSN in Canada).

You can catch his full interview with FutbolMLS (in Spanish) below: