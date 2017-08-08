MLS Power Rankings, Week 22: How high did the Sounders surge?

Only MLS league games will be reflected in the rankings. Rankings are voted on by MLSsoccer.com editorial staff and remarks were written by the editorial staff.
BIGGEST MOVERS: CHI, SEA, PHI, COL +2 spots | CLB, NE -3 spots
1
LAST WEEK: 1
HIGH: 1 | LOW: 8
2
LAST WEEK: 4
HIGH: 1 | LOW: 21
After All-Star, the whole band was back together … and boy, did they look ready for the stretch run.
Previous: Won vs. NE, 4-1 | Next: at CLB on 8/12
3
LAST WEEK: 3
HIGH: 2 | LOW: 8
David Villa. David Villa. David Villa. The legend was able to carry his team past their rivals despite missing three starters.
Previous: Won vs. NY, 3-2 | Next: at LA on 8/12
4
LAST WEEK: 2
HIGH: 2 | LOW: 9
Dominated, but were profligate in front of net and that cost them two points. SKC haven't lost since May, but five of their last eight have been draws, so they continue to leave points on the table.
Previous: Drew vs. ATL, 1-1 | Next: at SEA on 8/12
5
LAST WEEK: 5
HIGH: 4 | LOW: 17
Tata Martino has transformed ATL into a more cynical road side in recent weeks and they were rewarded for another organized performance in Kansas City, where SKC hadn’t lost in 20 matches. Still, they could be on the outside looking into the playoff picture by the time they return to action on Aug. 23.
Previous: Drew at SKC, 1-1 | Next: vs. DC on 8/23
6
LAST WEEK: 8
HIGH: 1 | LOW: 15
Four wins in five, and three shutouts on the trot. Seattle are officially surging.
Previous: Won at MIN, 4-0 | Next: vs. SKC on 8/12
7
LAST WEEK: 6
HIGH: 1 | LOW: 6
Start of a swoon or blip on the radar of a long season? That’s what FC Dallas supporters are asking themselves right now. Home against the Rapids ought to be three points, then it’s on to Kansas City and home to Houston. Those games ought to clear things up.
Previous: Lost at PHI, 3-1 | Next: vs. COL on 8/12
8
LAST WEEK: 7
HIGH: 3 | LOW: 14
Any potential time without Daniel Royer would be a big blow for Jesse Marsch's team. Never thought we'd be saying this a month ago.
Previous: Lost at NYC, 3-2 | Next: vs. ORL on 8/12
9
LAST WEEK: 9
HIGH: 6 | LOW: 19
Slowly but surely, the Dynamo are figuring out how to pick up points on the road, where they’re now unbeaten in the last three games (1W-2D).
Previous: Drew at RSL, 0-0 | Next: vs. SJ on 8/12
10
LAST WEEK: 11
HIGH: 2 | LOW: 14
In a tight Western Conference, home wins are a must. Caleb Porter's team got the job done when they needed to.
Previous: Won vs. LA, 3-1 | Next: at TOR on 8/12
11
LAST WEEK: 10
HIGH: 8 | LOW: 21
A 2-2 draw with Colorado this last weekend means that the Whitecaps sit just under the playoff line – hope isn't unrealistic at all here.
Previous: Drew at COL, 2-2 | Next: at NE on 8/12
12
LAST WEEK: 13
HIGH: 10 | LOW: 21
It’s been a few years coming, but the Tommy Thompson Hype Train might finally be pulling out of the station — can it carry the Quakes all the way to Postseason Junction?
Previous: Won vs. CLB, 2-1 | Next: at HOU on 8/12
13
LAST WEEK: 14
HIGH: 11 | LOW: 22
Under Mike Petke, Real Salt Lake have become the kings of clawing out draws, managing a point each from their last three matches. Hey, it's a lot better than taking a straight loss.
Previous: Drew vs. HOU, 0-0 | Next: at DC on 8/12
14
LAST WEEK: 16
HIGH: 9 | LOW: 22
Took care of business at home, and now they'll line up Montreal next weekend for another must-win in Chester. Three points would mean the Union have something more than a puncher's chance at the playoffs.
Previous: Won vs. DAL, 3-1 | Next: vs. MTL on 8/12
15
LAST WEEK: 12
HIGH: 6 | LOW: 19
Columbus are hanging on to that sixth slot both on points and points-per-game, but it’s been a dispiriting three-game road trip. Gotta get that home cooking hot.
Previous: Lost at SJ, 2-1 | Next: vs. CHI on 8/12
16
LAST WEEK: 17
HIGH: 8 | LOW: 19
A win over the struggling Lions made for enough of a boost to bump up the Impact, who sorely need any good news at this point.
Previous: Won vs. ORL, 2-1 | Next: at PHI on 8/12
17
LAST WEEK: 18
HIGH: 2 | LOW: 18
The Lions need their stars to show up in the worst way. Their front three — Larin, Dwyer and Kaká — have to be more goal dangerous and productive if they’re going to make up for the defensive errors they have been prone to committing. One win in nine matches means the pressure is slowly mounting.
Previous: Lost at MTL, 2-1 | Next: at NY on 8/12
18
LAST WEEK: 15
HIGH: 11 | LOW: 20
Blerg. Jay Heaps has got to figure out some way to slow down opposing offenses, or it’s not going to matter how pretty it looks when they play well.
Previous: Lost at CHI, 4-1 | Next: vs. VAN on 8/12
19
LAST WEEK: 21
HIGH: 6 | LOW: 22
Bunker with a lead at home and you invite pressure. Invite pressure and you may just give up an equalizer you can’t afford. Give up an equalizer you can’t afford when you’re 11 points below the playoff line, and November is liable to be a quiet month.
Previous: Drew vs. VAN, 2-2 | Next: at DAL on 8/12
20
LAST WEEK: 19
HIGH: 5 | LOW: 20
With only one point from their last 21, LA have very little margin for error if they’re to make up the nine-point gap separating them from the playoff field. The move to a five-man backline, which helped plug the leaks vs. Portland, could shore up a leaky defense with David Villa coming to town.
Previous: Lost at POR, 3-1 | Next: vs. NYC on 8/12
21
LAST WEEK: 22
HIGH: 7 | LOW: 22
A point vs. the league’s best team moves them out of the basement, but the start of the salary dump in DC should tell you all you need to know about their outlook for the rest of 2017.
Previous: Drew vs. TOR, 1-1 | Next: vs. RSL on 8/12
22
LAST WEEK: 20
HIGH: 6 | LOW: 22
Sam Cronin pleaded for lineup stability in midweek, but that was nowhere to be found on the weekend. The Loons have slipped into all their old, bad habits, and both the front office and manager Adrian Heath have to put their hands up and take the blame.
Previous: Lost vs. SEA, 4-0 | Next: at SEA on 8/20
Still top of the heap, but Toronto absolutely should have lost to 10-man D.C., who scored twice and drew. Do the math. MLS is a strange beast, but the Reds are still this league’s most complete team. Now it’s on them to make that mean something. Silverware, time to go get it.
Previous: Drew at DC, 1-1 | Next: vs. POR on 8/12