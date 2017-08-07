Seattle Sounders send 2018 SuperDraft pick to D.C. United for Lamar Neagle

Nearly two years after the Seattle Sounders traded Lamar Neagle to D.C. United, the forward is returning to his hometown and first-ever professional club.

The two teams agreed to a trade on Tuesday that saw the Sounders send a 2018 MLS SuperDraft fourth round pick to D.C. in exchange for the 30-year-old forward, who made 53 appearances (30 starts) for the Black-and-Red and was the club's leading scorer in 2016 with nine goals.

Neagle has scored 38 goals and assisted on 25 more during his MLS career, starting 127 of 192 games he's played in since signing with Seattle in June 2009. He is fourth in Sounders history with 26 goals in 116 league appearances.

"Lamar has been a very good player for us in the past and has contributed a lot to this club, on and off the field," Sounders head coach Brian Schmetzer said in a statement. "On top of that, he is a great character guy with a longstanding connection to this community. We're very pleased to bring him home."