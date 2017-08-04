Nicolas Mezquida’s bicycle kick wins Week 21 AT&T MLS Goal of the Week

Nicolas Mezquida found the best way to seal Vancouver Whitecaps’ surprising 4-0 routing of FC Dallas on July 29 with an impressive bicycle kick. Now, the effort has also been lauded as the winner of the AT&T MLS Goal of the Week for Week 21.

Mezquida’s second goal of the season took 26 percent of the vote, narrowly beating Toronto’s Sebastian Giovinco and San Jose’s Nick Lima, both of whom took 24 percent of the vote after scoring from long range against New York City FC and Colorado Rapids, respectively.

Kaká’s rocket against Atlanta United finished in fourth place with 20 percent, followed by Kei Kamara’s acrobatic effort against Philadelphia Union.

Check out the strikes and the full results of the Goal of the Week voting for Week 21.