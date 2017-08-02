Kickoff for Sunday's Timbers-Galaxy match moved to earlier in day

If you need brunch plans for Sunday, you are in luck.

MLS announced on Thursday that the Portland Timbers' home match against the LA Galaxy at Providence Park this Sunday has been moved to 11 am PT/ 2 pm ET due to excessive heat forecast for the Portland, Oregon, area. Temperatures are expected to reach the high 90's in the afternoon. Sunday’s match will be televised nationally on ESPN and ESPN Deportes (MLS LIVE in Canada).

Originally the encounter was scheduled for 1 pm PT / 4 pm ET, but the new start time will allow for lower on-field and in-stadium temperatures.

The Timbers are heading into the Western Conference tilt on a three-game unbeaten run, while the Galaxy enter the affair on a six-match winless run that they desperately want to put an end to.