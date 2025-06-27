Matchday 21: What to know for this weekend's must-watch matches

Matchday 21 marks the return of MLS weekend action, helping wrap up a busy double game week.
Highlights include Orlando City hosting FC Cincinnati, a Cali Clásico between the San Jose Earthquakes and LA Galaxy, and a major Eastern Conference clash on Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire.
Let's dive on in.
- WHEN: Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
- WATCH: AppleTV - MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+
After consecutive road wins, Orlando return home with a chance to leapfrog a fellow Eastern Conference contender.
Despite selling all-time leading goalscorer Facundo Torres in the offseason, the Lions have not missed a beat. Marco Pašalić has exceeded expectations in filling the Uruguayan's boots, contributing 8g/4a, and Martín Ojeda is the club's leading scorer with 9g/6a.
Fellow offseason addition Eduard Atuesta demonstrated his impact midweek, providing three assists to lead the Lions to a 4-2 win at St. Louis CITY SC, a game in which Pašalić and Ramiro Enrique bagged braces.
Also entering the match on a two-match road winning streak, Cincy will aim to make it three in a row at Inter&Co Stadium.
Currently second in the Eastern Conference, two marquee offseason additions have Pat Noonan's side humming. Club-record signing Kévin Denkey has netted 11 goals in 18 matches, while Evander has 9g/7a since arriving from the Portland Timbers in an MLS-record trade.
Evander is fresh off his second consecutive MLS All-Star selection and contributed 2g/1a in their 3-1 win midweek at CF Montréal. The Brazilian midfielder is tied for the third-most goal contributions (16) in the league.
- WHEN: Saturday, 10:30 pm ET
- WATCH: AppleTV - MLS Season Pass
Fun fact: San Jose are the highest scoring team in MLS this season with 39 goals. They're flat out dangerous.
The appointment of Bruce Arena as head coach and sporting director has sparked a resurgence for the MLS originals, with offseason striker signings Chicho Arango and Josef Martínez combining for 18g/4a. Veteran winger Cristian Espinoza leads the league with 61 key passes and is second with 11 assists, among other success stories in the South Bay.
Now, the Quakes will look to complete the Cali Clásico season sweep at Stanford Stadium, following their 1-0 win at LA last month. Well over 40,000 fans are expected for this one.
The Galaxy have taken the inverse road.
The reigning MLS Cup champions are last in the league on eight points with a single win (1W-13L-5D record) as they look to avoid San Jose's Wooden Spoon fate from last season.
Luckily, star German playmaker Marco Reus has rounded into form with 2g/5a in his last six matches. They're also hoping Gabriel Pec can find a groove; the 2024 MLS Newcomer of the Year has been limited to 3g/2a this season.
- WHEN: Sunday, 6 pm ET
- WATCH: AppleTV - MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+
The Philadelphia Union meet a fellow Eastern Conference trophy contender when they visit the Columbus Crew for Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire.
For the Union, it's an opportunity to solidify their Supporters' Shield lead in their first year under head coach Bradley Carnell. Philadelphia have a league-best 40 points (12W-3L-4D record), four clear of San Diego FC and FC Cincinnati.
Earlier this week, striker Tai Baribo and center back Jakob Glesnes were named MLS All-Stars. Baribo is second in the Golden Boot presented by Audi race with 13 goals.
The Crew have intentions to close that gap and make a run at the Shield and the East's No. 1 seed.
Head coach Wilfried Nancy's side would climb within three points of Philadelphia with a win, and are coming off a convincing 3-1 victory vs. Atlanta United midweek. They've won back-to-back matches since going six games unbeaten.
Forwards Diego Rossi and Jacen Russell-Rowe have combined for 16g/5a this season, while Darlington Nagbe and Sean Zawadzki continue to act as glue pieces up the spine.