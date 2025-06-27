Matchday 21: What to know for this weekend's must-watch matches

Highlights include Orlando City hosting FC Cincinnati , a Cali Clásico between the San Jose Earthquakes and LA Galaxy , and a major Eastern Conference clash on Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire.

Fellow offseason addition Eduard Atuesta demonstrated his impact midweek, providing three assists to lead the Lions to a 4-2 win at St. Louis CITY SC , a game in which Pašalić and Ramiro Enrique bagged braces.

Despite selling all-time leading goalscorer Facundo Torres in the offseason, the Lions have not missed a beat. Marco Pašalić has exceeded expectations in filling the Uruguayan's boots, contributing 8g/4a, and Martín Ojeda is the club's leading scorer with 9g/6a.

Evander is fresh off his second consecutive MLS All-Star selection and contributed 2g/1a in their 3-1 win midweek at CF Montréal . The Brazilian midfielder is tied for the third-most goal contributions (16) in the league.

Currently second in the Eastern Conference, two marquee offseason additions have Pat Noonan's side humming. Club-record signing Kévin Denkey has netted 11 goals in 18 matches, while Evander has 9g/7a since arriving from the Portland Timbers in an MLS-record trade.

Also entering the match on a two-match road winning streak, Cincy will aim to make it three in a row at Inter&Co Stadium.

WHEN: Saturday, 10:30 pm ET

Saturday, 10:30 pm ET WATCH: AppleTV - MLS Season Pass

Fun fact: San Jose are the highest scoring team in MLS this season with 39 goals. They're flat out dangerous.

The appointment of Bruce Arena as head coach and sporting director has sparked a resurgence for the MLS originals, with offseason striker signings Chicho Arango and Josef Martínez combining for 18g/4a. Veteran winger Cristian Espinoza leads the league with 61 key passes and is second with 11 assists, among other success stories in the South Bay.