At All-Star Game, Schweinsteiger serves as an MLS captain for first time

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. – When Bastian Schweinsteiger leads the MLS All-Stars out on Wednesday (8:30 pm ET | FS1, Univision, TSN, TVAS), it will be his first time captaining a team in Chicago.

Despite his stature, the German is not one of the three players who have worn the captain’s armband for the Chicago Fire thus far in the club’s resurgent 2017 season. Those duties instead have fallen to Juninho, Dax McCarty and Michael de Leeuw.

“Obviously for us it’s very important it’s not only who wears the band, it’s what you do on the field,” Fire head coach Veljko Paunovic said. “You don’t need the band to be the captain. That’s something that I understood since I was a player. When I spoke with Basti about that, he had the same opinion about it. Everyone can step up and lead the team in any given moment and support the leaders on the team; that’s how I see that.”

The Fire’s leaders echoed Paunovic’s views on the armband, saying that the team’s leadership duties are spread beyond just one player.

“To be honest, at this point the armband in our team is very symbolic,” Juninho said. “I think the leadership you can tell right away who is a leader and who is not. We have a lot of experience players this year on this team. The armband was the decision of the coach, but we know a lot of the guys can wear the armband when needed to.”

Juninho, the 28-year-old Brazilian, is the clear leader at the top of the Fire’s armband depth chart.

After the departure of Razvan Cocis – the Fire's primary captain in 2016 – Juninho made a strong impression in preseason, despite being a new addition to the club. At that point, other key signings like McCarty and Schweinsteiger had yet to arrive, while Juninho – well-versed in the league from his time in LA – emerged as a leader.