Orlando City supporters give Dom Dwyer a wild airport welcome

July 26, 201710:25AM EDT
Sam StejskalContributor

Orlando City SC supporters gave Dom Dwyer a welcome worth $1.6 million on Tuesday night, mobbing the US national team striker and former Lions loanee when he arrived at the Orlando airport following the record-breaking trade that brought him from Sporting Kansas City to Florida.

Scenes are below: 

Dwyer, who Orlando acquired in exchange for up to $1.6 million in Allocation Money, will have his first chance to suit up in purple on Saturday, when the Lions take on fellow Southeast club Atlanta United FC at Bobby Dodd Stadium (4:30 pm ET; FOX in the US | MLS LIVE in Canada). 

