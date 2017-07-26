Orlando City supporters give Dom Dwyer a wild airport welcome

Orlando City SC supporters gave Dom Dwyer a welcome worth $1.6 million on Tuesday night, mobbing the US national team striker and former Lions loanee when he arrived at the Orlando airport following the record-breaking trade that brought him from Sporting Kansas City to Florida.
Scenes are below:
The #WelcomeHomeDom party is here! pic.twitter.com/3H3G4VnVIk— Orlando City SC (@OrlandoCitySC) July 26, 2017
This. Is. Unreal. https://t.co/e5wGPnsv9j— Sydney Leroux Dwyer (@sydneyleroux) July 26, 2017
Never forget. #WelcomeHomeDom pic.twitter.com/qiOwjeezCi— Orlando City SC (@OrlandoCitySC) July 26, 2017
#NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/TmhaRaRQK9— Dom Dwyer (@Ddwyer14) July 26, 2017
Now that's a welcoming. #WelcomeHomeDom pic.twitter.com/JVyixJiw53— Orlando City SC (@OrlandoCitySC) July 26, 2017
Dwyer, who Orlando acquired in exchange for up to $1.6 million in Allocation Money, will have his first chance to suit up in purple on Saturday, when the Lions take on fellow Southeast club Atlanta United FC at Bobby Dodd Stadium (4:30 pm ET; FOX in the US | MLS LIVE in Canada).