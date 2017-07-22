New England Revolution 4, LA Galaxy 3 | 2017 MLS Match Recap

The New England Revolution surrendered two separate leads vs. the LA Galaxy on Saturday. Teal Bunbury made sure they did not give up a third.

A Bunbury brace off the bench snapped the Revolution's four-game losing streak in a wild 4-3 win over the Galaxy at Gillette Stadium on Saturday night. Bunbury scored both of his goals shortly after entering the field, first scoring on a header in the 70th minute before firing home the eventual winner three minutes later.

New England had jumped in front twice before Bunbury came to the rescue, but could not prevent LA from finding equalizers through Daniel Steres. The Revolution gave up another goal after Bunbury's pair of tallies, but held on for the narrow victory.

Three Things

BUNBURY'S HEROICS: New England Revolution head coach Jay Heaps is looking like a genius while Teal Bunbury is looking like a hero. Heaps inserted Bunbury into the match when it was 2-2 in the 65th minute in place of midfielder Scott Caldwell, and the offensive-minded move paid off ass Bunbury's speed, aggressiveness, and runs into the box caused tons of problems for the LA Galaxy. It might still be a bit too early to say that Bunbury is hitting his top form, but he should have plenty of confidence right now given that he has scored his first three goals of the season in his last two matches. WHERE'S THE DEFENSE?: Or in this case, the defenses? Both sides continued to struggle at the back on Saturday, with the Revolution giving up a pair of headed goals to Daniel Steres and the Galaxy just being a mess overall. Even the return of Jermaine Jones to the starting lineup did not help LA, as he looked plenty rusty before being replaced at halftime. It is clear right now that both clubs need to improve on that side of the ball and quick if they hope to make the playoffs. SUMMER FUN: This match was a roller-coaster for New England, LA, and their fans, but it was entertaining as heck for neutrals given the amount of goals and the back-and-forth nature of the game. Sure, it might not have been the prettiest affair, but it was still a fun one.

