Canada Player Ratings: Marcel de Jong leads Canada in 0-0 draw vs. Honduras

Canada finished off group-stage play at the 2017 Gold Cup with a 0-0 draw against Honduras, enough to see Les Rouges through to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2009. Here’s our take on how manager Octavio Zambrano’s selections did:

Milan Borjan: 5.5. Handed Honduras two golden opportunities with poor aerial choices in the second half, but saved the game—and the tournament—with a diving stop in the closing moments.

Sam Adekugbe: 6. Solid performance on the ground and in the air for the young fullback, including a sliding recovery that likely prevented a first-half Honduras goal.

Manjrekar James: 6. Struggled a bit off the start in his first Gold Cup appearance, nearly conceding a first-half penalty, but settled in enough to hold the clean sheet.

Steven Vitoria: 6. Another good performance marshaling the back line; cleared a sure Honduras goal off the line late in the game.

Michael Petrasso: 6. Walked the tightrope of physicality on the defensive side, giving up some early free kicks but then adjusted; crucial goal-line clearance towards the end of the first half kept the score line intact.

Samuel Piette: 6. The 22-year-old “bulldog” is repaying the faith that the Canadian program has had in him since he was a teenager with another high-pressure game full of key interventions in the middle of the park.

Patrice Bernier: 6. Returning to the starting lineup, the 37-year-old captain was wily and clever in the first half, but wilted somewhat in the Texas heat before being subbed out at 65 minutes.

Junior Hoilett: 6. Once again provided fearless forward runs, nearly winning a penalty in the first half; worked hard on both ends before being replaced in the second half.

Marcel de Jong: 6.5. Showed very well in an unfamiliar attacking role; got into position to notch three of Canada’s best scoring opportunities in the game, while also getting back to provide defensive stability.

Scott Arfield: 5.5. Still an important presence in attack, but had a less dramatic impact in a more defense-minded team outing; set piece delivery was also less effective than in previous games.

Lucas Cavallini: 6.5. Another high-intensity performance full of belligerent pressure on opposing defenders and dangerous movement inside the penalty area.

Jonathan Osorio: 6.5. Made an immediate impact after entering the game, with crafty footwork and a thunderbolt shot that forced an excellent save from Honduran ’keeper Luis Lopez.

Alphonso Davies: 5. Coming off a minor ankle injury, the second-half sub wasn’t able to have the earth-shattering effect many would have hoped for; gave away possession too easily on his best look at goal.

Mark-Anthony Kaye: 5. A final-minutes sub brought on to help preserve the result, but conceded a dangerous free kick that nearly led to the Honduran breakthrough.