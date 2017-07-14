Miami FC-FC Cincinnati US Open Cup quarterfinal match rescheduled for Aug 2

US Soccer announced Friday that the postponed US Open Cup quarterfinal match between Miami FC and FC Cincinnati will take place on Wednesday, August 2 at 7:30 pm ET.

The game was originally scheduled for July 12 at Miami's Riccardo Silva Stadium, but had to be postponed due to dangerous weather. The rescheduled game will take place at the same location.

Miami, the recently crowned NASL Spring Season champions, and the USL's FC Cincinnati, a candidate for MLS expansion, are vying to become the first non-MLS team to reach the USOC semifinals since 2011. Both teams have knocked out two MLS sides on their way to the quarterfinals, with Miami defeating Orlando and Atlanta while Cincinnati beat both Columbus and Chicago.

Per the semifinal draw conducted on Friday, the Miami-Cincinnati winner will host the New York Red Bulls in the semifinals a week later. Should the lower-division team win that game, they would either travel to Sporting Kansas City or host the San Jose Earthquakes in the final.