US Soccer to hold draw for Open Cup semifinals, final hosting rights Friday

Who will host the final three matches of the 2017 Lamar Hunt US Open Cup? We’ll find out very soon.

US Soccer will conduct a draw to determine the remaining hosting scenarios for the Open Cup semifinals and final on Friday, at 11 am ET, broadcast on ussoccer.com, Facebook Live and also live-tweeted via the official Open Cup Twitter account.

The draw will determine which clubs host the two semifinal games, as well as the hosting priority for the tournament’s championship final.

The San Jose Earthquakes and Sporting Kansas City will meet in one semifinal. The other will feature the New York Red Bulls vs. the winners of the all-second division quarterfinal between NASL side Miami FC and FC Cincinnati of the United Soccer League, which was originally scheduled for Wednesday night but had to be postponed due to heavy thunderstorms in South Florida, and is yet to be rescheduled.

Journalist Paul Tenorio will MC the draw, while US Open Cup Commissioner Paul Marstaller will conduct and oversee the proceedings.

The semifinals are scheduled for August 8-9, and the final is set to take place on Sept. 20. The tournament is already assured of a new champion, with defending title holders FC Dallas having been knocked out by SKC in the quarterfinals this week.