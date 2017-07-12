D.C. United forward Jose Guillermo Ortiz celebrating a goal vs. Union - 4/1/17
Report: DC United release on-loan forward Jose Guillermo Ortiz

July 12, 20177:29PM EDT
Alicia RodriguezContributor

One of D.C. United's offseason acquisitions appears to be on his way out.

The Washington Post's Steven Goff reported on Wednesday that forward Jose Guillermo Ortiz has been released from his loan deal and will be headed back to parent club Herediano. According to Goff, Ortiz is already done training with the team and will be officially back with the Costa Rican side soon.

The 25-year-old scored one league goal in 16 appearances (seven starts) for D.C. United, and added another goal in U.S. Open Cup play, but never seemed to fully find his footing in MLS, and bounced in and out of Ben Olsen's lineup.

In the meantime, D.C. have been linked to Bolivian teenager Bruno Miranda in the current transfer window.

