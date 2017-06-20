Summer 2017 MLS Transfer Window Tracker: D.C. United

Last updated: June 20, 2017
|Rumor
|The Washington Post's Steve Goff reported on June 20 that D.C. United are close to acquiring Tampa Bay Rowdies striker Deshorn Brown on transfer. The Jamaican forward has three goals in USL this season and previously played with the Colorado Rapids from 2013-15, scoring 20 goals.
|Rumor
|The Washington Post's Steve Goff, citing sources familiar with the situation, reported on June 19 that D.C. United plan to sell forward Alhaji Kamara to an as yet unidentified team overseas. The report also claims Costa Rican forward Jose Guillermo Ortiz is set for an exit from D.C. this summer.
