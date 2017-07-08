New York City FC's Miguel Camargo scores and impresses in Panama draw

The US national team's Group B opener against Panama on Saturday at the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup was an affair full of MLS players, and the impact was felt on both teams.

In addition to the 10 USMNT players currently on MLS rosters to feature on the day, Panama fielded four MLSers, including New York City FC midfielder Miguel Camargo.

The 23-year-old, on loan for the season from Chorillo FC, scored Panama's goal to tie up the match and was named CONCACAF's Man of the Match in the 1-1 draw at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

"I was very happy [to score a goal] but the credit goes to the entire team," Camargo told reporters after the game. "Especially because we were behind. But we worked together, and we tied it up, as a team."

Panama's result against the Americans keeps them in strong position, as a team projected before the tournament by most to advance to the knockout stage. And if they are to make that a reality, Camargo will likely be counted on to continue contributing to Panama's cause.

"It's a very young team, but with a lot of experience," he said. "The whole country has put their trust in us and the coach, and we have to repay that on the field."

Panama's next test in the Gold Cup comes on Wednesday against fellow Central American side Nicaragua (7:30 pm ET | FS1, UDN, TSN2 in Canada).