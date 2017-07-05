NYCFC's David Villa voted Alcatel MLS Player of the Month for June

David Villa led New York City FC to a perfect 4-0 mark in June, and the Spanish striker’s efforts have earned him Alcatel MLS Player of the Month honors.

Villa scored three times in June as NYCFC matched their best month in club history, running his season total to 11 goals and six assists in league play. City presently sit in third place in both the Eastern Conference and Supporters' Shield standings with 33 points and a 10-5-3 record.

NYCFC – who are one of only four teams in MLS with a winning percentage of .500 or better on the road – carry a five-game unbeaten run into Vancouver this week, where they meet the Whitecaps at BC Place on Wednesday evening (10 pm ET | TSN1/3/4 in Canada, MLS LIVE in US).

The reigning Landon Donovan MLS MVP, El Guaje is currently tied for third in the league’s Golden Boot race. He scored a brace to lead NYCFC to a 2-1 win over the Seattle Sounders on June 17, his 13th multi-goal game since his arrival in MLS ahead of the 2015 season, then scored his third goal of the month in a 3-1 victory over Minnesota United on June 29.

Villa also turned in influential performances in a key win over Philadelphia on June 3 and City’s 2-0 New York Derby dismantling of their rivals the New York Red Bulls on June 24.

The Alcatel MLS Player of the Month is voted upon by a panel of select national media members in a process conducted by MLS Communications