Atlanta United 4, San Jose Earthquakes 2 | 2017 MLS Match Recap

Josef Martinez struck twice to help lead Atlanta United to a wild 4-2 win over the San Jose Earthquakes on Tuesday night at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

In a match delayed 30 minutes because of lightning, it took the visiting Earthquakes little time to find their own lightning as Tommy Thompson latched onto a deflected pass from Chris Wondolowski and hammered home his first Major League Soccer goal in the second minute.

In a first half with plenty of fireworks, Kofi Sarkodie was sent off with his second bookable offense in the 32nd minute, forcing San Jose to nearly 60 minutes with 10 men.

Carlos Carmona leveled in the 55th minute, pouncing on a rebound of a saved header to score his second goal of the season and Martinez put the hosts in front 10 minutes later on a powerful header.

One minute later, Wondolowski tied it 2-2 on a stunning full volley under the crossbar off a back-post cross by Nick Lima.

However, Anton Walkes and Martinez scored late and Victor Bernardez was sent off with a straight red card as the 'Quakes finished with nine men to cap the late fireworks.

Goals

2’ – SJ – Tommy Thompson

55’ – ATL – Carlos Carmona

65’ – ATL – Josef Martinez

66 – SJ – Chris Wondolowski

81’ – ATL – Anton Walkes

89’ – ATL – Josef Martinez

Three Things

TOMTHOM CLUB: You’ll always remember your first and Thompson will certainly remember his first MLS goal, a powerful and opportunistic strike in the second minute that ended a streak of 2,633 minutes without a goal over the course of four seasons. Thompson helped start the sequence by challenging for a ball near midfield as the ‘Quakes pressed high. Jahmir Hyka then won the ball and played to Thompson, who found Wondolowski. The San Jose captain tried to connect with Danny Hoesen on his right, but the ball took a deflection off Leandro Gonzalez Perez and right into Thompson’s path. Go on, @tomthom11!



His first MLS goal comes just two minutes into #ATLvSJ. https://t.co/U6FlhBwHg9 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 4, 2017 LATE FIREWORKS: There were four goals in the final half hour, including two in just over a minute and the winner – another first MLS goal – by Walkes, who did well to latch onto a Julian Gressel cross at the edge of the 6-yard box. Martinez then capped the scoring on a counter one minute from full time before the actual post-game Fourth of July fireworks. LEAGUE OF HIS OWN: When the match finally kicked off, Wondolowski entered the record books. The forward made his 229th start for the ‘Quakes, most in club history. His spectacular equalizer in the 65th minute marked the 22nd team he’s scored against in his career. Only Minnesota United FC remains for Wondo.

