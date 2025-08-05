Atlanta United sign homegrown midfielder Cooper Sanchez

The 17-year-old's deal runs through the 2026 season, with club options for 2027 and 2028.

Sanchez has been a standout for MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Atlanta United 2, featuring 22 times since 2023. This season, he's made 14 appearances (12 starts) and contributed two assists. He is still waiting to make his first-team debut.

Sanchez joined the Atlanta United academy in 2018, emerging as a key part of the U-16 side that won the MLS NEXT Cup in 2023. He scored in the MLS NEXT Cup final.

Internationally, Sanchez has played for the United States at multiple levels. He most recently featured for the US U-17 squad.

Atlanta enter Wednesday's Leagues Cup fixture with Atlas already eliminated from the tournament after falling in each of their first two Phase One matches.