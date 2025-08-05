Atlanta United sign defender Nyk Sessock

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Atlanta United have signed defender Nyk Sessock from MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Atlanta United 2, the club announced Tuesday.
Sessock's contract runs through the 2025 season, with a club option for 2026.
The 25-year-old has started 14 matches for ATLUTD 2 this season, recording 18 key passes across 1,182 minutes. He also appeared for the first team twice following call-ups on short-term loan agreements.
Sessock featured for the Philadelphia Union's academy before playing collegiately for the Pittsburgh and Indiana, making two NCAA national championship appearances with the Hoosiers.
Atlanta United are currently competing in Leagues Cup 2025 before returning to MLS play, where they sit 13th in the Eastern Conference (4W-11L-9D; 21 points) with 10 regular-season matches remaining.
