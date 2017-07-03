MLS Fantasy: Who to take during the quick holiday turnaround in Week 19

If there’s one piece of advice to remember from this article, it’s that Round 19 starts on Tuesday, July 4 at 7 PM ET. Be sure you make all of your transfers and set your captain by then.

Now let’s talk about Round 18, which, as expected, was not as straightforward as it seemed. Late injuries and benched starters had many fantasy managers groaning about lost points while rotations (or lack thereof for Chicago) resulted in some big score lines. At the end of the round, the manager who best navigated all these challenges was Logan King, manager of ROSENBERRY KUSH, with 128 points. Congrats!

Round 19 has the potential to be as unexpected as the previous one, but at least we’ll have some time off after that. Below is a list of some of my favorite player options.

Goalkeepers

Full Strength: He may be playing on borrowed time, but Alec Kann ($4.6) is still starting for Atlanta and he has a good chance at a shutout. His advantage comes from not having any field players lost to call-ups so Atlanta will be able to field a strong group against a San Jose team that has allowed 11 goals in their eight away games.

Differential: If you want to base your shutout chance on the quality of an opponent’s offense, then Dallas’ Jesse Gonzalez ($4.9) is your best shot. While not the worst away offense, D.C. United has only managed to score six goals in nine away games. Dallas will be missing some key defenders for their bout with D.C., but the Western Conference side held Toronto to one goal this past weekend and D.C. should be an easier opponent.

Defenders

Fortress Home: When you need a go-to home defender, Sporting Kansas City should jump to mind and Ike Opara ($6.4) should be a top choice. A big center back who can generate bonus points and has a good shutout record should easily make any defensive short list, but if you’re worried about rotations, Kevin Ellis ($4.9) is a much cheaper option and should be able to stand up to Philadelphia’s attack.

Budget Option: If you really need a budget defender to shift money to your offense, then consider Ben Sweat ($4.7). He seems to have locked down a fullback position and is the cheapest way into the New York City FC defense, which has a good chance for a shutout against a Vancouver team riddled with call-ups and injuries.

Midfielders

Away Chance: There were questions last week as to whether Montreal’s Blerim Dzemaili ($9.0) could be successful without Ignacio Piatti, and the answer appears to be yes. In fact, since joining the Impact, Dzemaili ha scored a goal or earned an assist in each of the five games he has played in. I think he has a good chance to keep the streak going against Houston because the Dynamo are missing some key offensive players that normally help keep the pressure off their backline.

Home Form: At the start of the season, Portland were the hot team. Now, their form has dipped, but Diego Valeri’s ($10.8) has not. Over his past eight games, he has only failed to score a goal or earn an assist twice. I think this good form will continue against a Chicago team that is back on the road, potentially missing Bastian Schweinsteiger, and may soon start to feel fatigue.

Forwards

Budget Option: If you need a top-notch forward at an affordable price then Maximiliano Urruti ($9.6) is a great choice. In nine home games, Urruti has scores five goals for Dallas and has helped them reach an average of almost two per home game. D.C. United, on the other hand, are allowing almost two goals per game on the road, so Urruti has a great shot at scoring goals this week.

Switcheroo Options: If you want to take a punt on a differential forward, then consider Kevin Doyle ($8.0). While still struggling to score consistently, Colorado have found ways to win four of their last five home games. Doyle played an important role in three of these wins, and could see success against a Seattle team that is missing some key defenders.

WHICH PLAYERS are you considering for Round 19?

FOR MORE fantasy advice, be sure to check out the articles and charts posted at MLSFantasyBoss.com.

Stay Connected: To get all the latest Fantasy news and advice, download the MLS app and sign up for MLS Fantasy notifications. To sign up for notifications, select the main menu, then choose settings. Within the settings menu, select News & Videos notifications and turn on notifications for & "Fantasy Soccer."