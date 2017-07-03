Chicago Fire's Nemanja Nikolic wins Week 18 Alcatel MLS Player of the Week

Nemanja Nikolic continues to terrorize opposing defenses with his goal-scoring exploits, and he is receiving plenty of praise and recognition as a result.

Look no further than this week's MLS Player of the Week honors:

Nikolic was named Monday the Alcatel MLS Player of the Week for Week 18 after bagging a brace and delivering an assist in the Chicago Fire's impressive 4-0 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps. Nikolic earned the distinction, as voted on by the North America Soccer Reporters (NASR), for the second time after doing so in Week 7. He also won the award one week after teammate David Accam did by scoring a hat-trick.

Nikolic was once again at his best this past Saturday. The Chicago striker scored the winner a mere 14 minutes in by smashing a one-timed effort into the back of the net, and then doubled the Fire lead four minutes later with a solid effort that saw him muscle Tim Parker off the ball before kissing a shot off the post and in.

The current MLS Golden Boot leader with 16 goals in 18 matches, Nikolic could have stopped there but didn't. He set up the match's final goal in the 84th with a return pass to Michael de Leeuw, who curled a low shot home.

Nikolic will try to keep adding to his season haul on Wednesday when he leads the Fire into a road game against the Portland Timbers (10:30 PM ET | MLS LIVE).

The MLS Player of the Week is selected each week of the regular season by a panel of journalists from NASR. The group consists of members of print, television, radio and online media.