San Jose Earthquakes 2, LA Galaxy 1 | 2017 MLS Match Recap

The San Jose Earthquakes were able to come from behind and grab a 2-1 victory in the Cali Clasico. It's a result that pushes the Earthquakes forward in the Western Conference, and has the LA Galaxy asking serious questions heading into the Independence Day holiday.

The Quakes winner came from Shea Salinas, who entered as a sub and blasted a rocket past Clement Diop. San Jose was able to pull level 18 minutes earlier on a rare goalkeeper assist, with David Bingham finding Chris Wondolowski at full sprint. Wondolowski was able to create space off his marker, Jaime Villarreal, with a nice reverse.

Goals

11' - LA - Jelle Van Damme Watch

75' - SJ - Chris Wondolowski Watch

90'+3' - SJ - Shea Salinas Watch

Three Things

ANYTHING FOR SALINAS: Shea Salinas has adjusted to a super-sub role for the Quakes, and last season that resulted in just one goal, a mark he's already met in his 10th appearance of 2017. Using him as an option to shake things up off the bench could pay dividends for San Jose going forward. TOO MUCH DISSENT: Jelle Van Damme's goal had LA leading most of the game, but his most lasting impact is going to be the two yellow cards he picked up for dissent: The first, arguing a handball non-call in the penalty area; the second, after the match, while San Jose were celebrating. That leaves him out for the Galaxy's Fourth of July game, a harsh blow when LA are currently without 12 players. PRODUCTION VS POTENTIAL: The Quakes comeback was preceded by a long stretch of the game where they were creating the lion's share of chances. LA's defense kept San Jose from much possession inside the penalty area, but the Quakes almost doubled LA's total passes. Only two San Jose shots were on-target -- the two goals -- so better finishing could be an area of emphasis in practice next week.

