Vancouver Whitecaps defender Sheanon Williams cleared for team activities

Following an assessment by MLS’ Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health (SABH) Program doctors and an investigation by Major League Soccer, Vancouver Whitecaps FC defender Sheanon Williams has been cleared to return to team activities and competition.



As previously communicated, the charge against Williams is not being pursued by crown counsel, but instead has been stayed. Williams voluntarily entered the SABH Program to be assessed by program doctors and will continue counseling upon return to the club.