Whitecaps defender Sheanon Williams suspended, to undergo SABH assessment

Major League Soccer has issued a statement following Vancouver Whitecaps FC defender Sheanon Williams' arrest Thursday morning on an assault charge.

Full statement:

Vancouver Whitecaps FC defender Sheanon Williams was arrested Thursday morning and charged with assault in connection with an alleged domestic incident. Williams has been suspended pending investigations by MLS and the Vancouver Police Department. Major League Soccer will remain in close communication with the Vancouver Whitecaps FC, local law enforcement, and the MLS Players Union during this investigation.



In addition, Williams will undergo an assessment by MLS’ Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health (“SABH”) Program doctors pursuant to the SABH Policy. After the assessment is complete and Major League Soccer conducts its investigation, MLS will make a further determination concerning Williams’ status.



MLS will not have further comment on this matter until the conclusion of Williams’ SABH assessment and the League’s investigation.