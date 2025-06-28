Vancouver Whitecaps sign forward Nelson Pierre

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Vancouver Whitecaps FC have elevated forward Nelson Pierre to their first-team roster and signed him through 2026 with an option for 2027, the club announced Saturday.

To complete the deal, Vancouver formally acquired Pierre from the Philadelphia Union in exchange for $50,000 and a sell-on fee. He was previously on loan with MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Whitecaps FC 2.

The 20-year-old Haitian youth international is the top goalscorer in MLS NEXT Pro this season with 11 goals in 14 matches.

"Last winter, Nelson was looking for a fresh start, and since arriving in Vancouver, he’s hit the ground running," said sporting director Axel Schuster. "Now, at the halfway point of the season, he’s the top goalscorer in MLS NEXT Pro and has earned this opportunity.

"Everyone at the club is committed to supporting his continued growth, helping him take the next step in his development, and working on the areas that will elevate his promising young career."

Pierre previously signed a homegrown contract with Philadelphia in February 2023. He recorded 9g/6a in 48 matches with MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Union II.