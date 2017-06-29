Sporting Kansas City's Ike Opara wins Week 17's AT&T MLS Goal of the Week

Almost everyone likes acrobatic finishes, especially if they are game-winners. Ike Opara has just reminded us of that.

Opara took the AT&T MLS Goal of the Week award for Week 17 of the 2017 season on Thursday, collecting 52 percent of the vote. Opara's goal came in the 35th minute of Sporting Kansas City's 2-1 road win over the LA Galaxy when he stretched out to hit an overhead kick into the back of the net, and it proved to be decisive in the Western Conference bout.

Following Opara in Week 17's Goal of the Week race were Chicago Fire's David Accam (20 percent), New York City FC winger Jack Harrison (14 percent), Fafa Picault of the Philadelphia Union (10 percent), and D.C. United attacker Patrick Nyarko (four percent).

Opara, who scored another winner on Wednesday in a 2-0 US Open Cup triumph over the Houston Dynamo, will help lead Sporting KC back into action at home on Saturday against the Portland Timbers (7 pm ET | ESPN; MLS LIVE in Canada).

You can look here to see the full results of Week 17's AT&T MLS Goal of the Week voting, and to watch all five nominated strikes.