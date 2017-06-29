New York City FC 3, Minnesota United 1 | 2017 MLS Match Recap

New York City FC cruised to a 3-1 win over Minnesota United FC with three unanswered goals, two in the second half for its fifth straight league victory.

After Alexander Callens tied the score, 1-1, with a 38th-minute goal, Jack Harrison and David Villa scored on the other side of halftime to put the match to bed for NYCFC. Minnesota took a 1-0 lead in the 9th minute with Christian Ramirez's team-leading 10th goal of the season.

NYCFC played without defenders Ethan White and RJ Allen, who were both benched by coach Patrick Vieira for being late to a pre-match meeting. Ronald Matarrita started at left back with Ben Sweat moving to the right side, and Matarrita had to be subbed out in the 10th minute due to injury.

Villa's goal was his 11th of the season, tops for New York City FC this season. Rodney Wallace and Sweat provided assists on the goals for Harrison and Callens.

Goals

9' – MNUFC – Christian Ramirez Watch

38' – NYC – Alexander Callens Watch

52' – NYC – Jack Harrison Watch

63' – NYC – David Villa Watch

Three Things

MIDFIELD DOMINANCE: Alexander Ring, Harrison, Tommy McNamara and Wallace -- pushed up to the wing with two players benched by Vieira for being late to a pre-match team meeting -- controlled the pace and the possession in the NYCFC midfield with precision. New York City won the possession battle 64 to 36 percent and completed 87 percent of its passes, giving MNUFC little opportunity to mount much of a consistent attack. VILLA AT 52: Villa's goal was of his own creation, as he dribbled down the flank, cut in and lost a defender, regained control of a heavy touch, kept his feet, cleared space and fired into the net with a left-footed shot. It was the 52nd in an already-storied MLS career. .@Guaje7Villa will take this one himself. pic.twitter.com/ip7VWbNFbD — Major League Soccer (@MLS) June 30, 2017 NO RIGHT BACKS, NO PROBLEM: NYCFC's top two right backs, White and Allen, were held out. It was cause for major concern for Vieira, especially when Ramirez scored early for Minnesota and Matarrita went down. But the backline wasn't tested much after that, as Minnesota took only six shots.

