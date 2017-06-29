Patrick Vieira benches NYCFC defenders RJ Allen, Ethan White vs. MNUFC

According to YES Network broadcasters Joe Tolleson and Ian Joy, New York City FC intended to roll out a different look than they settled on Thursday, when they opened the match with both RJ Allen and Ethan White benched.

RJ Allen and Ethan White benched tonight for being late for a pre-game meeting. Forced Vieira to alter his starting XI. #NYCvMIN — Dylan Butler (@Dylan_Butler) June 29, 2017

Per Tolleson, Vieira originally slotted Ronald Matarrita on the left wing, last week's New York derby hero Ben Sweat at left back and Allen at right back. But the YES crew were told by Vieira -- "not a happy man at all" -- that Allen and White, each of whom play right back for NYC, were "late for a prematch meeting," resulting in White being omitted from the gameday squad, and Allen from the Starting XI.

Sweat shifted from left to right, Matarrita back to his usual left back and Rodney Wallace elevated to the open slot on the left wing.

The unexpected lack of depth -- of course -- came into immediate effect, with Matarrita exiting the match in the 9th minute with "an injury off the ball," according to the @NYCFC Twitter account. Mikey Lopez entered at right back, shifting Sweat back to the left.