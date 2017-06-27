Orlando City's Cyle Larin cleared to return following SABH assessment

June 27, 201710:15AM EDT
MLSsoccer staff

Major League Soccer announced on Tuesday that following an assessment by MLS’ Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health (“SABH”) program doctors, Orlando City SC forward Cyle Larin has been cleared to return to his club as he continues participation in the program locally.

During the ongoing counseling, Larin is eligible for team activities and competitions.

Larin had been entered into the league's SABH program on June 15, following a DUI arrest. His last league appearance for his club came on June 4.

Who do you want to see on the field vs Real Madrid? Voting ends Friday!

Don't miss your chance to help select the 2017 MLS All-Stars. Vote now for the MLS All-Star Game Fan XI presented by Target. Everyone that submits a ballot is entered to win a VIP trip to the 2017 MLS All-Star Game.