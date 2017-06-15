Orlando City forward Cyle Larin to undergo SABH assessment after DUI arrest

Major League Soccer and Orlando City SC have both issued statements following Orlando forward Cyle Larin's arrest on Thursday morning for DUI.

Major League Soccer statement:

Orlando City SC forward Cyle Larin was arrested Thursday morning for DUI – unlawful blood alcohol content. He will undergo an assessment by MLS’ Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health (“SABH”) Program doctors pursuant to the SABH Policy.



Larin will not be eligible to participate in any competition or team activity, until that assessment is complete, he is cleared for participation by the SABH Program doctors, and Major League Soccer completes its investigation. Major League Soccer will remain in close communication with the Orlando City SC, local law enforcement, and the MLS Players Union during this investigation.

Orlando City statement:

Orlando City SC takes great pride in the way it represents the Orlando community and expects all players, coaches and front office staff to uphold that standard at all times, both on and off the field. The Club is very disappointed in Cyle Larin’s actions that resulted in this charge and does not take this situation lightly. We are working with local authorities, Major League Soccer and Cyle to take appropriate action in line with league protocol.

Larin played 61 minutes for the Canadian national team in a 2-1 friendly win against Curaçao on Tuesday evening. Orlando will be back in MLS action against the Montreal Impact on Saturday evening following their elimination from the US Open Cup on Wednesday.