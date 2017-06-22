Atlanta United's Almiron wins AT&T MLS Goal of the Week for Week 16

Miguel Almiron continues his impressive debut season in MLS for Atlanta United FC, and has won AT&T MLS Goal of the Week for Week 16 of the 2017 season.

Almiron's win is his second of the campaign, after he won in Week 12. This time around, Almiron ran nearly the length of the field on a counterattack and finished with no margin for error in a 3-1 win over Columbus Crew SC.

The Paraguayan garnered a full 50 percent of the vote for his tally, beating out Portland's Sebastian Blanco (27 percent), Orlando City's Jonathan Spector (12 percent), Vancouver's Cristian Techera (7 percent) and Colorado's Dominique Badji (4 percent).

Atlanta United, who also lost 2-1 at D.C. United on Wednesday, are next in action on Saturday against the Colorado Rapids at home (7 pm ET | MLS LIVE).

Check out the full results of Week 16 AT&T MLS Goal of the Week voting and to watch all five nominated strikes.