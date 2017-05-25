Atlanta United's Miguel Almiron wins AT&T MLS Goal of the Week for Week 12

Miguel Almiron completed his Player of the Week-Goal of the Week double on Thursday, winning AT&T MLS Goal of the Week honors for Week 12. He claimed the award for his opening strike in a hat-trick performance during Atlanta’s 4-1 home win against Houston on Saturday.

Almiron powered Atlanta to their first win in a month, scoring in the 29th and 42nd minutes before burying a penalty kick in the 80th to complete his hat trick. But it was his first strike won the fan vote as the best of Week 12. The Paraguayan star picked up a loose ball at the top of the box, quickly scooted to the left and fired a 15-yard laser that rocketed over the outstretched arms of Houston goalkeeper Joe Willis and into the roof of the net.

Almiron won 41 percent of the Goal of the Week vote, comfortably beating second-place finisher Jahmir Hyka (San Jose), who collected 25 percent of the final tally. LA’s Giovani dos Santos (14 percent), Crew SC’s Ola Kamara (13 percent) and New York’s Bradley Wright-Phillips (7 percent) rounded out the voting.

Atlanta and Almiron will return to action on Sunday, when they’ll host New York City FC at Bobby Dodd Stadium (5 pm ET on ESPN and ESPN Deportes in the US, MLS LIVE in Canada).

Click here for the full results of Week 12 AT&T MLS Goal of the Week voting and to watch all five nominated strikes.