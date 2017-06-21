Montreal Impact 1, Toronto FC 1 | 2017 Canadian Championship Match Recap

MONTREAL -- Jozy Altidore scored in the 30th minute to allow Toronto FC to tie the Montreal Impact 1-1 in the first leg of the 2017 Canadian Championship final at Stade Saputo on Wednesday night.
Montreal striker Matteo Mancosu's header on a rebound of Marco Donadel's shot off a corner kick gave the Impact a 1-0 lead 19 minutes in.
Raheem Edwards set up the tying goal for Toronto when he headed the ball to Altidore, who scored with a left-footed shot in the box while Montreal's Daniel Lovitz lay injured in the box.
Toronto will host the return leg at BMO Field on Tuesday.
Goals
- 19' – MTL – Matteo Mancosu
- 30' – TOR – Jozy Altidore
Three Things
- STRONG TEAMS FIELDED: Both Montreal and Toronto fielded near-full-strength elevens in Wednesday's opening leg of the Canadian Championship: a measure of how deeply-desired both the Voyageurs Cup and that spot in the CONCACAF Champions League are to each. The Impact made just three changes from the side that drew 3-3 in Orlando City SC on the weekend – with Maxime Crepeau, Wandrille Lefevre, and Chris Duvall coming in, while TFC, with an eye to Friday's match against New England, made only four from their 2-0 win over D.C. United – Clint Iwin, Raheem Edwards, Jonathan Osorio, and Jordan Hamilton. Sebastian Giovinco and Victor Vazquez, two held in reserve, came on in the 62nd minute.
- FAIR OR FOUL? Lovitz lay injured in the box when Altidore scored 30 minutes in to draw Toronto even at 1-1. Lovitz was down on all fours after Toronto's Steven Beitashour landed on him in a collision. Lovitz, who spent the previous three seasons with the Reds, signaled to the assistant referee twice but play continued. Toronto pursued its attack and won a couple of headers with the ball ultimately landing at the feet of Altidore, who scored with his former teammate behind him.
- SUPERSTARS CAN'T CAPITALIZE: Ignacio Piatti had an opportunity to restore Montreal's one-goal lead after he was taken down by Toronto goalkeeper Clint Irwin, but the Impact midfielder's penalty kick soared over the cross bar in the 55th minute. Giovinco put a shot over the crossbar on the Reds' best opportunity in the second half 80 minutes in.