Montreal Impact 1, Toronto FC 1 | 2017 Canadian Championship Match Recap

MONTREAL -- Jozy Altidore scored in the 30th minute to allow Toronto FC to tie the Montreal Impact 1-1 in the first leg of the 2017 Canadian Championship final at Stade Saputo on Wednesday night.

Montreal striker Matteo Mancosu's header on a rebound of Marco Donadel's shot off a corner kick gave the Impact a 1-0 lead 19 minutes in.

Raheem Edwards set up the tying goal for Toronto when he headed the ball to Altidore, who scored with a left-footed shot in the box while Montreal's Daniel Lovitz lay injured in the box.

Toronto will host the return leg at BMO Field on Tuesday.

Goals

19' – MTL – Matteo Mancosu

30' – TOR – Jozy Altidore

Three Things

STRONG TEAMS FIELDED: Both Montreal and Toronto fielded near-full-strength elevens in Wednesday's opening leg of the Canadian Championship: a measure of how deeply-desired both the Voyageurs Cup and that spot in the CONCACAF Champions League are to each. The Impact made just three changes from the side that drew 3-3 in Orlando City SC on the weekend – with Maxime Crepeau, Wandrille Lefevre, and Chris Duvall coming in, while TFC, with an eye to Friday's match against New England, made only four from their 2-0 win over D.C. United – Clint Iwin, Raheem Edwards, Jonathan Osorio, and Jordan Hamilton. Sebastian Giovinco and Victor Vazquez, two held in reserve, came on in the 62nd minute. FAIR OR FOUL? Lovitz lay injured in the box when Altidore scored 30 minutes in to draw Toronto even at 1-1. Lovitz was down on all fours after Toronto's Steven Beitashour landed on him in a collision. Lovitz, who spent the previous three seasons with the Reds, signaled to the assistant referee twice but play continued. Toronto pursued its attack and won a couple of headers with the ball ultimately landing at the feet of Altidore, who scored with his former teammate behind him. SUPERSTARS CAN'T CAPITALIZE: Ignacio Piatti had an opportunity to restore Montreal's one-goal lead after he was taken down by Toronto goalkeeper Clint Irwin, but the Impact midfielder's penalty kick soared over the cross bar in the 55th minute. Giovinco put a shot over the crossbar on the Reds' best opportunity in the second half 80 minutes in.

