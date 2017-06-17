Colorado Rapids 2, Portland Timbers 1 | 2017 MLS Match Recap

COMMERCE CITY, Colo.—Alan Gordon, a master of late-match goals, came through in the 89th minute with the game-winner to give the Colorado Rapids a 2-1 win over the Portland Timbers Saturday night at Dick's Sporting Goods Park.

The Rapids were outclassed in the first half, with Sebastian Blanco testing their defense repeatedly. But they were clearly the stronger side in the second, as Dominique Badji took advantage of a judgment error by Portland goalkeeper Jake Gleeson and chipped in the equalizer in the 51st minute.

Gordon, an 80th-minute substitute, headed in a cross from Mohammed Saeid in the waning minutes, and the Rapids held on for their fourth straight home victory.

Goals

18' – POR – Sebastian Blanco

51' – COL – Dominique Badji

89' – COL – Alan Gordon

