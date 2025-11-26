Colorado Rapids roster update: Andreas Maxsø option declined

The Colorado Rapids made their first big move of the post-Chris Armas era on Wednesday, announcing their year-end roster decisions ahead of the 2026 MLS season.

Starting center back Andreas Maxsø was among those who had their options declined. The former Danish international originally joined Colorado as a Designated Player ahead of the 2023 season and logged 4g/1a in 116 games across all competitions.

Three players had their options picked up: goalkeeper Nico Hansen, homegrown defender Jackson Travis and homegrown striker Darren Yapi. The 21-year-old Yapi had a breakout 2025, producing 8g/2a in 29 appearances.

Fellow homegrown Oliver Larraz is out of contract and eligible for free agency, but remains in talks with the club. The same goes for forward Calvin Harris.

The Rapids retain a permanent trade option for on-loan defender Noah Cobb that must be exercised by Dec. 15. Winger Alexis Manyoma remains on loan with the club through July 21, 2026, with multiple purchase options. Australian international defender Lucas Herrington will join the club in January.

Colorado's roster stands at 23 players entering a transitional 2026 season. The Rapids are searching for a new head coach after mutually parting ways with Armas last month following an 11th-place finish in the Western Conference (41 points) that saw them miss the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Contract options exercised (3)

Nico Hansen (GK)

Jackson Travis (D)

Darren Yapi (F)

Contract options declined (4)

Sam Bassett (M)

Michael Edwards (D)

Nate Jones (D)

Andreas Maxsø (D)

In discussions (4)