Vancouver Whitecaps defender Ranko Veselinović suffers season-ending injury

Vancouver Whitecaps FC center back Ranko Veselinović will miss the remainder of the 2025 MLS season after suffering a left ACL (knee) tear, the club announced Tuesday.

The 26-year-old Serbian international got injured in last weekend's 1-1 draw at San Diego FC.

Veselinović has captained Vancouver most of the season, starting 29 of his 32 appearances across all competitions. He helped the club reach the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup final, partnering in central defense with Tristan Blackmon.

"It’s genuinely heartbreaking for Ranko," said Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster. "He has not only been an extremely consistent and high performer on the field, but also a compassionate and supportive presence in the locker room.