Vancouver Whitecaps defender Ranko Veselinović suffers season-ending injury

Vancouver Whitecaps FC center back Ranko Veselinović will miss the remainder of the 2025 MLS season after suffering a left ACL (knee) tear, the club announced Tuesday.
The 26-year-old Serbian international got injured in last weekend's 1-1 draw at San Diego FC.
Veselinović has captained Vancouver most of the season, starting 29 of his 32 appearances across all competitions. He helped the club reach the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup final, partnering in central defense with Tristan Blackmon.
"It’s genuinely heartbreaking for Ranko," said Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster. "He has not only been an extremely consistent and high performer on the field, but also a compassionate and supportive presence in the locker room.
"He’s been a true cornerstone for us this season, and it’s incredibly difficult to see his year cut short. The entire organization is behind him as he begins his recovery."
Veselinović has played for Vancouver since the 2020 season; he recently made his 200th appearance for the club.
Vancouver now have two veteran defenders sidelined with season-ending injuries. In early June, Canadian international left back Sam Adekugbe suffered an Achilles tendon tear.
Should the club look to make mid-season roster additions, the MLS Secondary Transfer Window runs from July 24 to Aug. 21.
At the All-Star break, the Whitecaps are second in the Western Conference with 42 points. This is their first season under head coach Jesper Sørensen.