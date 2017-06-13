Fanendo Adi wins Alcatel MLS Player of the Week for Week 15

Fanendo Adi bagged his first goals in five weeks on Saturday, recording a brace in Portland’s 2-0 home win against FC Dallas.

On Tuesday, the Timbers striker was rewarded for his efforts, when it was announced that he was voted Alcatel MLS Player of the Week for Week 15 of the MLS season by the North American Soccer Reporters (NASR).

Adi put the Timbers on the board in the 32nd minute. The Nigerian Designated Player received a through ball from Sebastian Blanco just outside the box, then used his strength to ride a challenge from Hernan Grana before toe-poking an eight-yard effort past Dallas ‘keeper Jesse Gonzalez.

He made it 2-0 in the 72nd. Diego Valeri started the move, driving forward before playing a through ball to Dairon Asprilla on the right flank. The Colombian winger hit a low cross through the middle, with Diego Chara selling a dummy and leaving the ball for a wide open Adi at the back post. Adi was patient with his chance, taking a touch, cutting back to his right and firing past Gonzalez – who had already dived to the left – and into an empty net.

The two-goal performance was the 13th multi-goal game of Adi’s MLS career. He now has eight goals and two assists in 14 regular season games this season.

Portland will return to action on Tuesday night, when they take on the Seattle Sounders at Starfire Sports Complex in a fourth-round US Open Cup contest (10:30 pm ET | YouTube). They’ll resume MLS play on Saturday at the Colorado Rapids (9:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE).

The MLS Player of the Week is selected each week of the regular season by a panel of journalists from NASR. The group consists of members of print, television, radio and online media.