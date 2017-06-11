Portland Timbers 2, FC Dallas 0 | 2017 MLS Match Recap

The Portland Timbers held off FC Dallas for a 2-0 victory at home Saturday night, riding a Fanendo Adi brace over their tough Western Conference opponent.

Adi used his strength to get the Timbers the opening goal, staying upright under a challenge by Hernan Grana and using his trailing foot to scoop home the ball from close range. The Timbers were able to counter after intercepting a Carlos Gruezo pass in their own half. The second goal showed off the Timbers' cleverness, from Diego Chara knowing to dummy Diego Valeri's cross, to Adi holding the ball long enough to get an open net chance.

The Timbers dealt with a handful of injury stoppages early, with Liam Ridgewell having to leave the match with a quadriceps injury after taking a ball to the leg. Later in the first half, Roy Miller struggled with a leg injury after Maximiliano Urruti fell into it while they battled for the ball. Miller had to come out an hour into the game, forcing the Timbers to finish the game with a completely different center-back pairing than they began the game with.

Goals

32' - POR - Fanendo Adi

72' - POR - Fanendo Adi

Three Things

DIAZ CONTINUES RECOVERY: There's not much for FC Dallas fans to take away from a shutout loss on the road during an international break, but Mauro Diaz continuing to make his recovery from last year's Achilles tendon injury is a small bright spot. This was his first road trip since making his 2017 season debut on May 29th, and he did manage a key pass in his limited time. DEPTH WILL BE TESTED: While 3 points tonight has the Timbers surging up the standings, injuries to their back line are going to see the Timbers testing their depth like a riverboat going down the Mississippi River. The team began the night with Ridgewell and Miller at the center back spots, but finished with Lawrence Olum and Amobi Okugo. Keeping the clean sheet is a positive sign of their ability. ADI NEEDS BRACES: Since 2013 Adi has come through with 13 two-goal games, a stat that puts him among the likes of Sebastian Giovinco and Bradley Wright-Phillips for multi-goal games in recent history. The goal broke a five-game goal drought, after Adi began the season red hot with 6 goals in 8 appearances.

They Said It

Caleb Porter says he's never coached a match in which he's lost his two starting center-backs. Happened tonight. Still a 2-0 win. — Judah Newby (@JudahNewby) June 11, 2017

