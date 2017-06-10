Sporting Kansas City 1, Montreal Impact 1 | 2017 MLS Match Recap

Children's Mercy Park has been an absolute fortress for Sporting Kansas City this season, but a late mistake by substitute Soni Mustivar led to a stunning equalizer that gave the Montreal Impact a 1-1 draw and ended SKC's six-game home winning streak.

Mustivar, who had entered the game in the 80th minute, made a back pass to his goalkeeper, Tim Melia that was stolen by Montreal substitute Matteo Mancosu. Mancosu chipped the ball over Melia for the 82nd minute goal that stunned the home crowd and rescued a point for the undermanned visitors. The goal wiped out one in the first half by Gerso Fernandes that had Sporting KC in place to pick up the victory. Montreal then had to survive an 86th minute red card to Chris Duvall to preserve the result.

Goals

24' – SKC – Gerso Fernandes Watch

82' – MTL – Matteo Mancosu Watch

Next Up