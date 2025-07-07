CF Montréal's Olger Escobar wins Young Player Award at Gold Cup

CF Montréal midfielder Olger Escobar has won the Young Player Award at the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup , the confederation announced after Sunday's final.

Escobar tallied in a 2-1 semifinal defeat to the United States and a 3-2 victory over Guadeloupe that helped Los Chapines finish second in Group C. He also helped secure an upset victory over Canada in the quarterfinals.

The 18-year-old scored twice for Guatemala, helping them reach the tournament semifinals for the first time since 1996.

Guatemala pulls one back to make it 2-1! 🇬🇹 The crowd in St. Louis is loving it! 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/Vcealz5D4C

For his international career, Escobar now has three goals in 14 senior-team appearances. The former MLS NEXT standout joined Montréal in April; they acquired his homegrown rights from the New England Revolution.

Guatemala are No. 106 in the latest FIFA World Rankings, and will surely climb after an impressive showing that also featured contributions from D.C. United defender Aaron Herrera and Columbus Crew goalkeeper Nicholas Hagen.