Orlando City SC 0, Chicago Fire 0 | 2017 MLS Match Recap

The Chicago Fire were presented with a golden opportunity to win their fifth straight match on Sunday night, as referee Ted Unkel produced straight red cards to two Orlando City SC players.

But the visiting Fire were strangely complacent and had to walk away from Orlando City Stadium with just a point, as Will Johnson led a defiant resistance effort that earned the Lions a hard-won draw.

Rafael Ramos drew the first ejection for a collision with Brandon Vincent just 26 minutes into the game, and Antonio Nocerino got his walking orders for a high, straight leg into Matt Polster in the 66th.

But Chicago could not make them pay, despite clanging the woodwork twice in second-half injury time.

