FC Dallas 0, Houston Dynamo 0 | MLS Match Recap

The 28th edition of the Texas Derby didn't produce any goals, but that doesn't mean there weren't any highlight plays.

Both FC Dallas' Jesse Gonzalez and the Houston Dynamo's Tyler Deric made multiple highlight-reel saves to keep the score even as each team walked away with a point on Sunday night.

Dallas are now winless in their last four home matches, a stretch that is their longest since Oscar Pareja returned to Texas in 2014. The Dynamo were able to capture their first road point of 2017, after losing their first five road matches of the season.

Goals

None

Three Things

DALLAS HOME ISSUES: FC Dallas had the best home recored of any team over the past two seasons, going 25-3-6 in 2015 and 2016. This helped them capture the No. 1 seed in both of those seasons and get a bye past the Knockout Round. After winning their first three games at Toyota Stadium to start 2017, they have now failed to win their last four in Frisco. They still have collected the most points per game in the Western Conference but this stretch could hurt their playoff positioning down the line. Adding injury to insult, center back Walker Zimmerman was forced to leave the match in the first half due to an apparent leg injury. DYNAMO BREAK THEIR DUCK: It wasn't pretty, but the Dynamo's drought on the road is finally over. They were outplayed by Dallas in the second half, but they likely will not care. Getting a point on the road is a positive step for Wimer Cabrera's team, and it's extra special given it came against their rivals. THE MAGICAL UNICORN RETURNS: Some of Dallas' struggles could be thrust on the ineptitude of their attack as only two players have multiple goals. That attack got a possible boost on Sunday night with the return of Mauro Diaz. The 2016 Best XI selection returned from an Achilles injury suffered last October. The Argentinian playmaker will hope to return to his 2016 form to help lead Dallas back to their winning ways. 🦄 He's back. #DTID pic.twitter.com/gttdmuzR53 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) May 29, 2017

