Houston Dynamo, Dallas goalkeepers build confidence after strong showings

FRISCO, Texas -- In a matchup that featured stars all over the field, goalkeepers Tyler Deric and Jesse Gonzalez stole the show Sunday night in a scoreless Texas Derby. You can watch the evidence in the video above.

Making his first start for the Houston Dynamo since April 8 against the New England Revolution, Deric made four saves, his biggest stop coming early.

In the 27th minute, Kellyn Acosta struck a gorgeous free kick that was pinpointed for the upper right corner of the goalmouth, but Deric was able to knock the ball off the crossbar before corralling it.

“Yeah, I just try to get a good spot, try to organize the wall and make it difficult for the striker to beat me,” Deric said of the save. “Fortunately, the crossbar was there to help me out.”

Deric delivered another key save 10 minutes later when he forced a close-range shot by Cristian Colman wide right.

It was a performance that pleased Dynamo head coach Wilmer Cabrera, who gave the 28-year-old the start ahead of Joe Willis. Willis had started the last seven games for Houston.

“He was good, he was solid, he was sharp. When we needed him, he was there,” Cabrera said of Deric.

FC Dallas' Gonzalez delivered just two saves, but they were both key stops. In the 27th minute, just moments after Deric's stop on Acosta, Gonzalez got his left hand on a shot from distance by Alberth Elis, pushing it wide of the goal.

And, in the 65th minute, Gonzalez came up huge again. The 22-year-old made an impressive reaction save with his left leg on Mauro Manotas, who was looking to give the Dynamo the lead off of an Alex cross. The save preserved Gonzalez' fifth clean sheet of the season, which is tied for second in MLS. Gonzalez had been given the night off against the Chicago Fire on Thursday night after making seven-consecutive starts.

Gonzalez gave Deric credit for his strong performance in the opposing net before discussing his own showing at Toyota Stadium.

“As a goalkeeper, it’s always good to have a good performance. It gives you that confidence to move forward throughout the season,” Gonzalez said. “The team needs me to be more like tonight.”