Giovani dos Santos named to Mexico roster for June World Cup qualifiers

Giovani dos Santos was called up on Wednesday to the Mexican national team for their June World Cup qualifiers against Honduras and the US.

The LA Galaxy star was one of 32 players that head coach Juan Carlos Osorio will draw from for El Tri’s upcoming friendlies against Croatia and Ireland on May 27 and June 1, the qualifiers on June 8 and June 11 and the FIFA Confederations Cup in Russia, which will begin on June 17.

According to a release issued by the Mexican Football Federation, dos Santos will not participate in the friendlies and will report to camp on June 4 ahead of the qualifiers. The 28-year-old playmaker, who missed Mexico’s March World Cup qualifiers due to injury, has three goals and one assist in nine games with LA this year and 93 career caps for Mexico.

Mexico currently lead the CONCACAF Hexagonal with a 3-0-1 record through four games. They'll host Honduras on June 8 before welcoming the US to Estadio Azteca on June 11.