2017 Team of the Week (Wk 11): Fire, Union feature after statement wins

Four-goal explosions led to resounding victories for the Chicago Fire and Philadelphia Union over the weekend, earning both teams multiple honorees in the MLS Team of the Week for Week 11 of the 2017 season.

Nemanja Nikolic leads the line in this TotW after bagging two of the Fire’s tallies (including a penalty kick he he earned himself) in their startling 4-1 destruction of the reigning MLS Cup champions from Seattle. His teammate David Accam is also in the first XI thanks to a goal and an assist against the Sounders.

Over at RFK Stadium, the Union humbled D.C. United at their own house with a 4-0 dispatching that opened with an absolute rocket from distance scored by Haris Medunjanin. The Bosnian international would go on assist on Philly’s next two goals, including a thumping header by Maryland native Oguchi Onyewu on his D.C.-area homecoming; both players stroll into the Team of the Week.

Elsewhere, Alex earned a second consecutive TOTW nod for his role in the Houston Dynamo’s 2-1 win over Vancouver, Toronto FC supersub Tosaint Ricketts makes the cut thanks to three goals scored in TFC’s successful double-game week and Columbus Crew SC’s hat-trick hero Justin Meram features as well.

Note: Team of the Week is voted on by the MLSsoccer.com editorial staff.

Bench: Alex Bono, TOR; Brandon Vincent, CHI; Julian Gressel, ATL; Shkelzen Gashi, COL; Romain Alessandrini, LA; Dominique Badji, COL; Latif Blessing, SKC

Coach: Greg Vanney, TOR