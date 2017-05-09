New Montreal Impact signing Blerim Dzemaili arrives in Montreal

New Montreal Impact midfielder Blerim Dzemaili touched down in Montreal on Tuesday morning, just hours after the club officially announced his long-rumored signing.

The Transfer Deadline Day acquisition spoke to the media upon his arrival at Pierre-Elliott-Trudeau International Airport.

"After eight seasons in Italy and after playing in Switzerland, England and Turkey, I wanted to live a new experience," he told media in English. "I am happy to finally be able to dive into this adventure and I'm really looking forward to meeting my teammates and the club staff."

Reports indicate that he could even dress for Saturday's home match vs. Columbus Crew SC (5 pm ET, TVA Sports). He's expected to play in a central attacking midfield role for the MLS club.

"You know, after three seasons at Napoli (Italy) and another at Galatasaray (Turkey) you get used to the pressure because over there it's unbelievable," he said. "I don't have any problem with it [pressure]. I'm expecting big things from myself and I hope to meet the expectations of my new teammates."