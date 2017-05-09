MLS Deadline Day: All of Monday's moves as primary window closes

The 2017 Primary Transfer Window for MLS closed on Monday, May 8 at 11:59 pm ET.

MLS clubs will now have to wait until July to sign players under contract in another country or make any MLS trades involving players. The Secondary Transfer Window for MLS opens on July 10 and runs through Aug. 9.

Here are the list of moves made on Monday. Check back here for any final announcements made after the 11:59 pm ET Monday deadline day:

Monday, 4:49 pm ET

D.C. United announced Monday afternoon that they have mutually terminated the contract of Maxim Tissot. The Montreal Impact academy product had made one MLS start after signing for the Black-and-Red in February.

Monday, 3:50 pm ET

Reportedly, Columbus Crew SC 20-year-old Cristian Martinez is headed back to the MLS roster after (another) short-term loan. MLS-to-USL loans remain an option following the transfer window's close for US-based MLS teams and their US-based USL affiliates, as well as for Canada-based clubs and their Canada-based affiliates.

Monday, 2:30 pm ET

The New England Revolution tweeted that they had brought back midfielder Gershon Koffie, who played for them in 2016, on loan from Swedish side Hammarby IF.

Monday, 12:00 pm ET

Bologna FC in Italy published a video featuring Blerim Dzemaili saying "Thank you, Bologna" ahead of a reported departure to join the Montreal Impact in MLS.

Monday, 10:30 am ET

The Portland Timbers' push for a rumored international center back will happen in June, meaning he'd be available to play in MLS only after the secondary transfer window opens on July 10.

I'm told that Portland's deal to bring in new CB will not get done today. It's not John Boye either. Scheduled to arrive in July. #RCTID — Jeff Carlisle (@JeffreyCarlisle) May 8, 2017

Point of clarification. Portland's new CB will arrive in June & be eligible to play in July. #RCTID https://t.co/JMruQpkWbC — Jeff Carlisle (@JeffreyCarlisle) May 8, 2017

Monday, 9:00 am ET

Reports out of Venezuela claim that Zulia FC's Jefferson Savarino flew to the USA on Sunday to join Real Salt Lake.

Jefferson Savarino partió anoche hacia Estados Unidos para unirse al Real Salt Lake de la MLS, procedente del Zulia FC. — Humberto Perozo S. (@kikoperozo) May 7, 2017

Monday, 9:00 am ET

