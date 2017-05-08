For Crew SC, Wil Trapp's game control is key to resurgence

COLUMBUS, Ohio—Flashy playmakers Federico Higuain, Justin Meram and Ola Kamara are deservedly grabbing headlines for the resurgent Columbus Crew SC this season, but the team’s in-form metronome may have as much to do with their strong start to 2017.

In Gregg Berhalter’s possession-oriented offense, holding midfielder Wil Trapp controls as much of the match as anyone on the field.

The USMNT prospect has bounced back from the team-wide disappointment of 2016 to lead MLS with 667 passes completed through 10 games in 2017, adding 29 tackles and 10 interceptions as he continues to improve his defensive play.

His consistency has been an important cog in the team’s 5-4-1 start, but Trapp isn’t ready to take credit. In his eyes, the success of the rest of the team has been his biggest boost.

“I think this group is just a better group than we’ve had, and it’s easier to play well and feel consistent when you have guys around you who are doing the same,” he said after Saturday’s 2-0 win over the New England Revolution.

Trapp’s partnership with Tony Tchani fizzled last year, and with Tchani on the trade block to begin 2017 and two new midfield acquisitions in Artur and Mohammed Abu in the fray, Trapp’s consistency has been a necessity in a rotating holding midfielder setup.

Artur’s hot start in MLS was derailed two weeks ago when he broke his wrist seconds into the team’s match against the New York Red Bulls, and Berhalter opted to use converted defender Nicolai Naess next to Trapp against the Revs.

The partnership worked, and while it pushed Trapp a bit higher, Berhalter said Columbus “still had him controlling in the midfield,” and complimented the way the midfielder organizes his team.

“Today, I thought the calmness was there,” Berhalter said. “That’s what we need from Wil. When you see him, amongst all the craziness, being able to be calm and get the ball from one player to another at the right moment, the right time, that’s what makes Wil Trapp a special player. That’s what we saw tonight.”

Naess, who has only played sparingly in midfield, said he appreciated playing next to a known commodity like Trapp.

“I can step up to the midfield and I talk about Wil about how I move and everything,” Naess said. “He’s an experienced guy, so it’s good to have a guy like that around you to help me out.”

But Trapp is far from content with his own game, which the 24-year-old still sees as a work in progress.

“That’s what we’re always shooting for – a higher level and a higher level on a consistent level,” he said. “It’s something I’m working for, and I’m happy at the moment.”